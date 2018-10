HERSource Halloween 2018 is already in full swing and the cast of daytime talk show ‘The Real’ killed it with their costumes. In a nod to veteran female talk show hosts before them, we introduce Tamera Mowry as Tyra Banks, Jeanie Man as Ellen DeGeneres, Loni Banks as Oprah Winfrey, and Adrienne Bailon as Sally Jesse Raphael.

We’re loving all the ladies paying homage through their Halloween costumes this year, who do you think will win Halloween this year?