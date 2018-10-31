Many of you may be watching her today if The Ring or The Ring Two is in your horror movie roundup for Halloween, but actress Naomi Watts just landed a pretty cool role as a lead in the highly-anticipated prequel to HBO’s smash hit series Game of Thrones.

According to Variety, the seasoned film vet will be playing “a charismatic socialite hiding a dark secret.”

The publication also gave some extra details on what will take place in the next chapter for the fantasy folklore series. Read more below:

“Taking place thousands of years before the events of “Game of Thrones,” Goldman’s project chronicles the world’s descent from the golden Age of Heroes into its darkest hour. And only one thing is for sure: from the horrifying secrets of Westeros’ history to the true origin of the white walkers, the mysteries of the East to the Starks of legend–it’s not the story we think we know.”

Screenwriter Jane Goldman (mentioned above) will act as co-creator for the project alongside George R.R. Martin, who wrote the A Song of Ice and Fire novel series that GoT is based off. Watts will likely start work on this after she finishes her role as Gretchen Carlson in the upcoming Roger Ailes limited series for Showtime. The prequel is set to join four others in the works at HBO, with each getting a full original cast and tackling a different aspect of the universe.

Binge every season of Game Of Thrones right now via HBO GO and HBO Now before the final season airs next year. Get caught up early so you’re not that one friend asking the “Wait, what?” questions once the prequels start rolling out!