Oprah is Heading to Georgia to Campaign for Stacey Abrams

Oprah Winfrey, the Oscar-nominated, self-made billionaire, and media icon is en route to Georgia to campaign for Stacey Abrams.

Winfrey will join Abrams, the Democratic possibility for senator, on Thursday. In the event that Abrams wins the race, she will be the first Black woman representative ever of US.

Huge names in Democratic governmental issues are likewise reviving to help Abrams in the last stretch of the race: Winfrey’s visit comes only one day ahead of former president Barack Obama’s trip to Atlanta to campaign for Abrams and different Democrats on the ticket at the HBCU Morehouse College. Other senior Democrats who have campaigned in-state for Abrams includes former Vice President, Joe Biden, and Senators, Elizabeth Warren and Cory Booker

Winfrey rarely campaigns in-person for candidates, but she did so for Obama in 2008 and endorsed Hillary Clinton for her Presidential bid two years ago.

Winfrey will join Abrams on Thursday, Nov. 1 two town hall conversations with constituents – in Cobb County and DeKalb County. She will be knocking door-to-door, encouraging voters to cast their early ballots in favor of Abrams.

In an announcement to BuzzFeed News, Abrams, stated: “I am honored to have Oprah join me for uplifting and honest conversations with voters about the clear choice before us in this election and the boundless potential of Georgians.”