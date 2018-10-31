Pharrell is a man of extremely fine tastes, and his latest craving seems to be for Chanel. Lucky for him, the luxury fashion house is biting back.

After Skateboy P attended and performed at the CHANEL Cruise 2018/19 replica show by Karl Lagerfeld, held at Sermsuk Warehouse Pepsi Pier in Bangkok, Thailand, style seekers couldn’t help but notice the yellow hoodie that he was rocking. Thankfully, the “Happy” musician & composer confirmed that it was in fact a collaborative piece and would be included in the upcoming collection on display. The patchwork makes for the main standout, and it calls to mind the brand’s signature Chanel N°5 imprint amongst other details. This comes as some good news for the star after he recently had to serve up the prez with a cease and desist letter after Trump tried it by playing “Happy” at his political rally in Murphysboro, Illinois this past Saturday. Artists should definitely have a say in where their music is promoted, especially for political purposes. Good call, P!

The collaborative collection between Pharrell & Chanel — wow, it even rhymes! — is expected to drop in November or December with the rest of the CHANEL Cruise 2018/19 offerings. We’ll keep you guys updated!



Images: ELLE Thailand