With the legal issues seemingly currently in check, Tekashi 6ix9ine is going back in the lab and looking to drop a project. The controversial rapper shared the announcement on Instagram and revealed that he has more music on the way.

6ix9ine states the project will drop this month, so either he is gearing up for a Halloween release or is focusing on the gap between now and Thanksgiving.

The “FEFE” rapper recently stated that he will want to link up with Murda Beatz and will go 100% in quality. In his Instagram post, he took aim at a couple of unnamed rappers citing their fall off, while he is still present.

Check out the post below and let us know if you are looking out for the new project.