Words by Rashad Grove

After a controversial start to the season, NBA All-Star and Houston Rocket point guard Chris Paul is back on the court and back to his philanthropic work.

On Sunday, October 28, 2018, NBA-All Star and Houston Rocket, Chris Paul, and the Chris Paul Family Foundation’s fourth “Celebrity Server” Dinner & Fundraiser. The Chris Paul Family Foundation strives to positively impact individuals and families by leveling the playing field in education, sports, and life. The foundation provides resources that enrich and strengthen the healthy development of strong communities. Recognized as a leader in the area of philanthropy, The Chris Paul Family Foundation will continue to use its platform to impact communities nationally and globally. The dinner took place at Mastro’s Steakhouse in Houston and featured celebrities serving a four-course meal to over 200 guests.

Entertainment Tonight’s Kevin Frazier hosted the evening and VIP guests including Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner, Jamey Rootes (President of The Texans), Tad Brown (CEO of the Rocket), and Clyde Drexler (2-time Hall of Famer, 1995 NBA Champion, and Houston Rockets’ Legend) showed up to support the foundation. Celebrity servers included Paul, GRAMMY® -winning artist Yolanda Adams, his teammates Carmelo Anthony, Clint Capela, Gary Clark, Eric Gordon, Gerald Green, James Harden, Isaiah Hartenstein, Michael Carter-Williams, retired Texans’ Pro-Bowl Left Guard Wade Smith, and Houston’s Astros’ Dallas Keuchel.

The Celebrity Server Dinner featured entertainment by acclaimed American violinist, Lee England, Jr., and benefited Houston-based non-profit organizations, the Urban Enrichment Institute and The Way Home – Coalition for the Homeless.