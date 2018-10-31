Words by Rashad Grove

The hardest working band in music, the legendary Roots crew will close out the year with a short tour of the East Coast. Along with creating material for their forthcoming and highly anticipated new album, and playing behind Jimmy Fallon on NBC’s The Tonight Show, the Roots will end the year where they are at their best, rocking the stage.

On this “Holiday Tour,” the Grammy award-winning band will bring their incredible live show to a city near on the last six nights of the year. The touring schedule includes performances at the House of Blues in Boston on December 26, the Wellmont Theatre in Montclair, New Jersey on December 27. Then, the tour continues with shows in Silver Spring, Maryland on December 28 and at Miami Beach on December 30. Finally, The Roots bring in the New Year in on December 31st at the Coca-Cola Roxy in Atlanta. Tickets for the upcoming shows can be purchased at Live Nation.