If the Fall 2018 offerings or that fire threeway BAPE x Timberland collab wasn’t impressive enough, the UNDEFEATED Holiday 2018 collection is sure to impress anybody that likes a good, quality set of streetwear.

The collection of sports-inspired gear is full of all the favorites, including sweatsuits, 3M reflective tracksuits — matching headwear, too! — quarter-zip fleece sweaters and even coaches jackets for proper pieces to help transition into winter. The collegiate theme seen throughout is always welcomed, and they did a really good job at pulling off the pseudo-sports team motifs with clean precision. Overall, job well done!

The UNDEFEATED Holiday 2018 collection arrives in the brand’s online store and flagship location beginning this Friday (November 2). Peep the lookbook below: