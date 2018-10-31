This week, Cardi B and Nicki Minaj engaged in a full on rap beef that sparked debates, division and disappointment. From taking shots at each other via song, to a full blown battle during New York Fashion Week, the two top-selling female rappers can’t seem to get along issuing threats and insults that step far away from the microphone.

While hip hop fans love a good back and forth via wax, many of our favorite MC’s lives were cut short due to wars stemming from rap beefs. Fans, media and perception were all culprits in some of hip hop’s biggest rap battles. History has shown that female MC’s have always been pitted against one another throughout the years. We didn’t want to choose between Lil’ Kim and Foxy Brown in the 90’s, fans actually wanted that unauthorized ‘Thelma and Louise’ project the industry whispered about. Yet somehow people felt forced to choose and once again— division was created. Today, Cardi B’s ‘Bardi Gang’ and Nicki Minaj’s ‘Barbies’ are going toe-to-toe online dragging each other and escalating the drama between the two chart-breaking MC’s in a vicious way. Freedom of speech and social media has changed rap beefs in an unforeseen way.

In a perfect world Nicki Minaj and Cardi B would come together for the biggest record of their lives standing together showing the fellas that we can squash our beef too, but for now let’s look back at some of our favorite female collaborations.

What were some of you favorite female collaborations of all time?