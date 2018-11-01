Four years after the launch of his hit Starz TV show, Power, 50 Cent is ready to expand the series. On Wednesday, the Queens rapper took to Instagram to announce that the upcoming Power spinoff will be a prequel set in the late 1980s.

“My Power spin off is so crazy I’m doing the prequel,” he began the Instagram post. “Wait till you see this shit, TGE influence (The Golden Era) Southside we outside 1988 Boom #lecheminduroi.”

In the image posted on Instagram, Fif is dressed in all-black on top of a cop car where their is another police car in front of him.

Power, which made its introduction on Starz back in June 2014, is centered around drug dealer turned business man named James St. Patrick aka Ghost, played by Omari Hardwick. He faces a number of conflicts while juggling his street life, love life, and legit business.

Any other details surrounding the prequel is kept under wraps, but if it’s anything like the original installment, it’s going to be a hit. 50 Cent inked a $150 million management deal earlier this month.