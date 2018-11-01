Derrick Rose turned back the clock and showed signs that he still has a lot left in the tank. Rose scored a career-high 50 points against the Utah Jazz, leading his team to a three-point victory. According to ESPN, Rose sunk the go-ahead basket with 30 seconds left. He then dropped free throws with 13.8 seconds left to reach the 50-point mark.

The performance marks a career high for Rose. Rose was in tears after the game as he walked off the court serenaded by chants of “MVP! MVP!” from the home crowd. He has been derailed by injuries since he was the 2011 NBA MVP.

Not only did he score in bunches during the last few minutes of the game, but Rose also closed the door on the Jazz with his defense, blocking a shot from three-point range that would have tied the game. His teammates mobbed him afterward.

Rose put on a show that was reminiscent of his best years in the league. After going through several injuries and being sidelined almost every season that he played from 2011-2017, he re-signed with the Timberwolves on a one-year, $2.1 million deal. With Rose’s latest performance, the next question in Minnesota will be, how much do they really need Jimmy Butler around?