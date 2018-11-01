There’s a Clueless reboot reportedly in progress, and we’re “totally buggin'” over the news.

Paramount has tapped Girls Trip writer, Tracy Oliver to produce and “Glow” writer, Marquita Robinson to do the script, as indicated by Deadline.

The film is based on the hit 1995 film by Amy Heckerling about a group of teenagers going to Beverly Hills High School and their ludicrous ways of life.

Alicia Silverstone famously played Cher Horowitz, the not completely clueless daughter of a well off lawyer, (Dan Hedaya).

Stacey Dash, the late Brittany Murphy, Paul Rudd, Elisa Donovan and Justin Walker additionally featured in the first motion picture.

It’s unclear if any of the stars will return for the reboot.

Fashion was also at the center of the film, with plaid miniskirts, berets and coats. We’re trusting the revamp will have the same amount of fun with the present patterns.

“As if” you couldn’t be more excited for a Clueless reboot, you can get your Beverly Hills fix when the off broadway musical premieres on December 11th.