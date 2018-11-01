Diana Ross, John Legend, Bad Bunny, Kane Brown and Ella Mai will be among the stars celebrating at Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City.

Macy’s announced Thursday that Martina McBride, Pentatonix, Rita Ora, Sugarland and Anika Noni Rose additionally will take part in the 92nd annual parade on Nov. 22.

The special will air at 9 a.m. EST on NBC’s, Today show.

Ross will play songs from her new Christmas collection. She’ll likewise be joined by her children Tracee Ellis Ross and Evan Ross.

Others part of the lineup include the cast and Muppets of “Sesame Street,” Barenaked Ladies, Leona Lewis, Fifth Harmony’s Ally Brooke, Bazzi, Ashley Tisdale and Carly Pearce.