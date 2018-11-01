It’s safe to say that Halloween is one of Fabolous’ favorite holidays. Throughout the years, the Brooklyn emcee has made it a tradition to dress up with his family and crush the gram with their creative Halloween costumes. But considering the drama surrounding him and his baby’s mother, Emily B, he opted to kill Halloween solo.

The “Ooh Yea” rapper attended the McDowell’s pop-up restaurant in Hollywood and came through dressed up as Eddie Murphy’s character Akeem from Coming To America. His costume was spot on from plaid vest, bow tie, hat, and the mop bucket.

Emily B didn’t post anything in celebration of the holiday. Her last post is a sweet picture of her youngest son, Jonas, enjoying a day at the pumpkin patch last week.

There’s no telling if they decided to lay low due to legal issues, since Fabolous recently pleaded not guilty to the domestic violence incident, if they’re still working things out, or if they just want to avoid Instagram trolls.

Either way, the pop-up shop will be open throughout Halloween and will be serving movie classics like The Big Mick, The Sexual Chocolate Shake and Zamunda Fries. It would’ve been cool to see Emily dress up as Lisa McDowell, but we have the memories of their Halloween costumes from previous years below: