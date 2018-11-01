Any Fresh Prince fan would be delighted to see this never-before-seen music video for “Nightmare on My Street,” which surfaced the web just in time for Halloween.

Apparently the dynamic duo, DJ Jazzy Jeff and Fresh Prince, aka Will Smith, recorded a video for the Nightmare on Elm Street franchise, but it never saw the light of day. The track was intended to be featured on the soundtrack for A Nightmare on Elm Street 4: The Dream Master, but New Line Cinema ditched the song.

An anonymous account by “Nancy Thompson” uploaded the video to YouTube on October 22, 2018. The six-minute video is in pretty rough shape, considering that it was recorded in 1988, but it’s definitely worth viewing.