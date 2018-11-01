The follow-up to the 2013 hit movie, Frozen, will be sliding to theaters a week earlier.

The Walt Disney Animation Studios, which grossed over $1 billion worldwide, will be in theaters on November 22, 2019, having been rescheduled from its initial release on November 29, 2019.

Frozen starred Kristen Bell, who voiced Anna, and Josh Gad, who voiced Olaf.

The first installment took home Oscars for best animated feature and best original song for “Let It Go.” Hopefully the sequel follows in the original’s footsteps.