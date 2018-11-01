An aspiring actress says she was a 16-year-old virgin when Harvey Weinstein sexually assaulted her in New York City, Page Six reports.

A former model from Poland identified only as Jane Doe in a lawsuit filed on Wednesday said Weinstein took her to his apartment in SoHo after she agreed to meet him for a business lunch in 2002. “…Weinstein wasted no time in aggressively and threateningly demanding sex,” the suit alleges. He told the young lady that if she wanted to be a successful actress she had to give in to his perverted ways.

“Weinstein threatened and pressured Jane Doe, saying that he had ‘made’ the careers of Penelope Cruz and Gwyneth Paltrow, and that neither would be working without him,” as per the suit.

“He then took off his pants and forcibly held Jane Doe while taking her hand and making her touch and massage his penis,” the filing states. He eventually left her alone after she objected and refused him sex. They had only met three days prior at a soiree for her modeling agency Next, and she told him her age.

The disgraced movie mogul continued to pursue her for the next decade. She said in 2004 he got her an extra role in Nanny Diaries, but continued to deny him sex.

Additionally, during an after hours meeting to arrange for her to sign with the modeling agency Marilyn in 2008, Jane Doe alleges that Weinstein made inappropriate comments when he spotted Christina Aguilera on a nearby TV. “‘Wow, I’d really like to f—k that p—-y’ then unzipped his pants and began touching his penis,” the filing states. She fled the room.

However, she continued to talk about her career with Weinstein, including trying out for Project Runway. Weinstein “ensured she never received work” because she wouldn’t sleep with him, as per Jane Doe’s claims. The abuse and harassment left her depressed and exacerbated her anorexia, the suit says.

She is the 10th victim to join the class action lawsuit against Harvey Weinstein, the Weinstein Company and Miramax, accusing them of assault, battery and racketeering.