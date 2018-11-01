Those that tuned into the “Mac Miller: A Celebration of Life” concert last night saw a lot of performances in tribute to the late MC, including sets from Travis Scott, SZA, Miguel, Vince Staples, Action Bronson, Chance The Rapper and even John Mayer — the latter musician going as far as creating a long-sleeve shirt inspired by Mac’s final album, Swimming.

Mayer crafted up the shirt in collaboration with graphic artist Jeremy Dean, with the pair creating a design that utilizes a “Swim Forever” motif. The phrase is displayed going down the sleeves, and is accompanied by a design that shows off the words “To A Place Where Time Don’t End” that quotes his standout album cut “REMember” from 2013’s Watching Movies with the Sound Off. If you’re still missing the homie like the rest of us, this tribute tee is perfect both for its respect to Mac’s gift for thought-provoking lyricism and the cool style of the shirt overall.

Pre-order the “Swim Forever” tribute tee by John Mayer and Jeremy Dean for $50 USD right now through Mac Miller’s online store, with all sales going towards the Mac Miller Circles Fund.



