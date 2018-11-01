Kanye West is “distancing” himself from politics, but maybe he means from speaking on them? Not too long ago Ye donated over $73,000 to pay a debt to the Illinois State Board of Elections on behalf of Chicago Mayoral Candidate Amara Enyia, now he has donated an additional $126,460.

NBC Chicago reports records from the Illinois State Board of Elections to show the donation from Yeezy to Enyia, the candidate endorsed by Chance the Rapper last month. Recently, Chance and Enyia have done “pull up” campaigns across the city of Chicago, with Kanye appearing at one, silently was held on 63rd street in the city.

The initial donation was the exact amount to cover fines from not closing her campaign account after her first bid for mayor during the last campaign. A statement was issued regarding that donation.

“The $73,540 debt to the Illinois State Board of Elections has been paid in full. The Amara Enyia campaign thanks Chicago native, Kanye West, for his generous action.”