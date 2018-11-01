The Tree of Life director, Terrence Malick is executive producing a documentary about the short life of emo rap innovator, Lil Peep.

The New York Times published a feature on Wednesday about the forthcoming Come Over When You’re Sober Pt. 2 release. The feature includes interview from Makonnen, producer, Smokeasac, and Peep’s mom, Liza Womack and and briefly brushes on Malick’s doc.

There might be a soundtrack to go with the upcoming narrative about Peep’s life.

Malick is a companion of Peep’s family.

The well-researched Times piece for the most part centers around the items inside of Peep’s computer, which—after Lil Peep’s passing—was backed up by First Access Entertainment in London before Womack took it to an Apple store. One month from now, Come Over When You’re Sober Pt. 2, will be released and a lot of the content from the laptop will be included in the documentary.

“I really feel like Gus was guiding me the entire way through,” Smokeasac, who also helmed sessions for Pt. 1, said of next month’s sequel. “I talked to him all the time. … It’s almost like he knew subconsciously that people are going to hear this after he passed.”