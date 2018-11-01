Everything is going up for Lil’ Wayne! With his latest album, Carter V, he has been nonstop for that point on. NBC has announced and shared an Instagram post that the “Dedicate” rapper will be performing live on Saturday Night Live on Saturday, November 10 along with Liev Schreiber. It will mark Wayne’s first time performing since 2010.

Wayne has been on a brighter note since he has been released from the contract from Birdman by releasing the Carter album. There were special guest appearances from Nicki Minaj, Travis Scott, Kendrick Lamar, Sosamann, Ashanti, XXXTENTACION, Reginae Carter, Snoop Dogg, Nivea and many more. Recently Wayne released the visual who features Swizz Beatz to “Uproar,” since the hashtag became a challenge.

Peep the visual to the hit single along with the Instagram post.