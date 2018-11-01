Fans of the Bad Boys franchise get another glimmer of hope for the film. Martin Lawrence hit Instagram to confirm that everything is set for Marcus Burnett and Mike Lowery to return to the silver screen in Bad Boys For Life.

Screen Rant reports the new film will be directed by Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah to replace Michael Bay in the sequel that will begin to film at the top of the year. The release date for the film was originally set for January 17, 2020.

The last time Martin was on screen it was for the last edition of his Big Momma’s House film series, however, he did tour the country this summer as the host of his own comedy tour bringing in top comedians from across the country. As for Smith, he has proven that he is the best Instagram follow of all-time and last started in the Netflix film Bright. 2019 will be a busy season for Smith as he will first star in the film Aladdin as the “Genie” followed by two more releases.