Metro Boomin is back to save the rap game. The super producer has been missing from Hip-Hop through a majority of the year and even announced his retirement, however, it appears the return is imminent as he tweets the tile of a project, Metro Boomin Presents: Not All Heroes Wear Capes.

Doubling down on the announcement, Young Metro hit Instagram, cleared all posts and shared the artwork. A fireball takes over the sky with the silhouette of a man nearly escaping. You definitely know Metro is the reason for the fire.

Check out the Instagram post and his other teasers below and get ready to hear what the St. Louis product has in store for us.

NOT ALL HEROES WEAR CAPES. DROP SOME 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 IF YOU READY pic.twitter.com/llJKcgdZrm — Metro Boomin (@MetroBoomin) November 1, 2018