Nike’s iconic Air Max Plus turns 20 this year, and the Swoosh is celebrating by relaunching one the premiere colorways for the silhouette, along with a few other fresh jawns that seriously have us excited.

While the purple iteration and the “Sunset” colorway are fly enough to have us jumping up and down for joy, it’s the “Hyper Blue” hue that’s sure to have sneakerheads amped up the most. The gradient effect found on the upper of each of the three options gives the silhouette its trademark dimensional design, with added details like the yellow TN heel patch, plastic overlays in black, and suede mudguard in place to bring forth all the feels of nostalgia. These are definitely the ones we’ve been waiting for, and it arrives right on time for the holiday giving season. Add these to the wish list, asap!

The Nike Air Max Plus in “Hyper Blue,” “Sunset” and Purple” will hit Nike SNKRS, Foot Locker and select Nike retailers on separate dates: “Sunset” for November 24, “Purple” on December 15 and the coveted “Hyper Blue” arriving next week (November 8) in Europe and on December 22 here in the States. Get a look at all three below:



Source: Sneaker News