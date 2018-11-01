Sheck Wes’ “Mo Bomba” song is undeniably one of the hottest Hip-Hop songs of the year and the single made its way to Late Night television in an energetic and horrifying performance.

Sheck brought his high-energy single that is named after his NBA player friend to The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon and infused the performance with a Halloween theme. With a basketball hoop on stage, Sheck brought in a varsity basketball team to replicate the energy he gave off while dressed as Jeepers Creepers. In an amazing way to tie it all together, the horror cult classic also focuses on a team of varsity jacket dressed high school students.

Check out the performance of the Mudboy single below.