Meek Mill took to Instagram to show love to Swizz Beatz forthcoming album, Poison, slate to release at midnight.

The 10-track project is executive produced by Beatz himself and J. Cole. It also has a star-studded guest feature list including Lil Wayne, Nas, Kendrick Lamar, Young Thug, 2 Chainz, Pusha T, French Montana, Jadakiss, Styles P, Jim Jones, Giggs, and Aine Zion.

Meek posted the album’s track list with the caption reading, “MIDNIGHT #POISON @therealswizzz IM RIGHT BEHIND YOU DONT WORRY 🔥🔥🔥😎.” Meek has been relentlessly teasing that he has new music on the way, and his fans have been hounding him to drop a full length project since his release from jail in April. He posted a picture of himself in the studio yesterday saying that he was also working on a movie. But who knew that new music would immediately follow.