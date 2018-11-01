Starting November 16, the Minnesota Timberwolves will be decked out in some pretty heavenly gear, mainly due to the fact that the new colorways for the team’s “City Edition” uniforms that we got a preview of last week will be inspired by pop icon Prince.

Taking cues of course from the departed music legend’s trailblazing Purple Rain album, the T’Wolves really paid attention to the details with these remarkable sportswear garbs. For example, the left vent on the jersey incorporates a paisley leaf that, if you’re a self-proclaimed fan of The Purple One, will automatically bring to mind his jaw-dropping Paisley Park residency. Other deets include the pattern on the right shoulder, which stands as a tribute to the “Purple Rain” jacket you may have saw imitated yesterday on Halloween and “MPLS” on the left leg that calls to mind the 1994 1-800-NEW-FUNK song of the same name and Prince’s hometown.

Here’s the official statement on the “City Edition” uniforms via the estate of Prince:

“From a young age, Prince enjoyed basketball – as a player and a fan. From his days playing at Bryant Junior High and Central High in South Minneapolis, through countless pick-up games while on the road with bandmates around the world, he enjoyed the camaraderie and competition of the game. This partnership brings together the city of Minneapolis, and more broadly the state of Minnesota, in an exciting effort to uniquely honor Prince. We look forward to initiatives ahead – both on and off the court – that will extend from this campaign and echo throughout the Twin Cities and beyond. Thanks to the Timberwolves, Nike and the NBA.”

The gear will be seen on the paint during eight games in the regular season, including the aforementioned initial launch on November 16 against the Portland Trail Blazers, January 11 when they take on the Dallas Mavericks, January 24 in the Los Angeles Lakers match-up, February 13 against the Houston Rockets, March 12 during the game against the Denver Nuggets, March 14 against the Utah Jazz, March 19 when they take on the Golden State Warriors and finally during the game on April 5 versus Miami Heat.

The Minnesota Timberwolves’ “City Edition” Uniforms won’t be available to the public, but merchandise will be available to cop beginning next Thursday (November 8) at 11:00 PM CT in the team webstore. However, one lucky fan will win a Karl Anthony Towns-autographed “City Edition” jersey through giveaway. Click here to enter for a chance to win. Watch the official unveiling video above.

The @Timberwolves with a tribute to @prince with their City Edition uniforms. pic.twitter.com/H7CNIgVBED — Front Office Sports (@frntofficesport) November 1, 2018

“The sky was all purple, there were people runnin' everywhere…” Sign up for first availability for City edition merchandise » https://t.co/f2JpoLVLZK pic.twitter.com/6mmwC3SWbm — Timberwolves (@Timberwolves) November 1, 2018

Source: NBA