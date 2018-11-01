It looks like all of our favorite rappers are heavily jumping on the high fashion wave. Not only is Pharrell doing a collab with Chanel this season, but now it looks like Travis Scott will be the new face of Saint Laurent’s SS19 campaign.

YSL’s creative director Anthony Vaccarello specifically chose the platinum-selling MC to launch the menswear component of the brand. Based off first appearances, it looks like we’ll be seeing a lot of sequin-centric gear for the fellas this time around, with outwear, tailored suits, pants and button-down shirts that make for head-to-toe opulent steez. The collab makes for a pretty cool reunion between the two parties involved — Trav worked with Saint Laurent last year on a limited edition vinyl/playlist (seen below) — so we can’t wait to see how far this partnership goes. Based off his impressive nine-day ASTROWORLD merch drop, we’d love to see the Rodeo rapper put out a few collaborative pieces. Def here for that!

We’ll keep you guy updated as more information on Travis Scott for Saint Laurent SS19 arrives, but peep his initial campaign images shot by the renowned photographer David Sims below:



Images: David Sims / Saint Laurent