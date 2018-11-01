Television actor, William Daniels, best known for his role on Boy Meets World, St. Elsewhere and Knight Rider, sabotaged an attempted burglary in his Los Angeles home this weekend.

The 91-year-old, who played the stern, loving teacher Mr. Feeny on Boy Meets World, was at his home with his 89-year-old spouse, Bonnie Bartlett, when the incident happened, CNN affiliate, KABC announced. The almost intruder tried to enter through the back door, but was scared away once Daniels turned on the lights.

The Los Angeles Police Department immediately responded as per Daniels’ publicist.

“Someone tried to break into the home of Mr. and Mrs. William Daniels on Saturday evening,” Ellman said. “They are both well. Mr. Daniels thanks all his fans for their concern.”

Many on Twitter were inspired by his actions, including one of Daniels’ “Boy Meets World” co-stars, Will Friedle.

“Don’t ever mess with Mr. Feeny! #LoveYouBillAndBonnie,” Friedle wrote on Twitter.