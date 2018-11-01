After dominating Hip-Hop in the ’90s, rap group Wu-Tang Clan has become its own lucrative conglomerate that extends way beyond music, covering everything from sneakers all the way to full apparel collections. Now, the legendary collective is putting on for the ladies with a cosmetics launch alongside Milk Makeup featuring R&B siren Teyana Taylor as the face of the campaign.

Here’s what RZA had to say about the origins of the collab to Billboard, who broke the story earlier today:

“Beyond the common denominator of Wu’s and Milk’s NYC cultural background, I’m excited about this collaboration for the Yin, or Feminine energy, that it invokes,” said RZA in a statement. He continues, “Milk Makeup has been bold in creating beauty products with unique ingredients. This collab dives deeper into that realm and I’m sure will inspire the Wisdom, Beauty, and Strength of today’s Modern Warriors.”

Speaking on Teyana’s involvement, RZA and Milk felt like the KTSE chanteuse “epitomizes the character of a Wu Warrior.” The line will feature eight lipsticks named after the Eight Trigrams Chart for the I Ching, even going as far as to include sacred Chinese ingredients. The packaging is dope too, with each lipstick option styled in a solid black bullet that has a gold dragon wrapped around the casing.

The limited edition Wu-Tang Clan x Milk Makeup collaboration is available right now on MilkMakeup.com. Read the full exclusive over at Billboard now, and peep Teyana in the official campaign video above.