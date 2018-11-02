This business was inevitable for Chainz.

The Green Street Agency has partnered with Tauheed Epps, whose best known in the Hip Hop world as 2 Chainz, to create his own marijuana business, GAS Cannabis Co.

The creative agency has already partnered with a variety of other musicians including Snoop Dogg, Cypress Hill, Waka Flocka Flame and Rae Sremmurd to launch perfectly legal weed brands.

The L.A.-based distributor has just launched a shop out of Van Nuys and offers three different strains of marijuana both in-store and online.

Recreational marijuana was legalized in California back in November of 2016. It was the first of nine states. It has also been legal for medicinal use since 1996.

According to Chainz, GAS stands for “Good a** s**t.” He took to his personal Instagram page to excitedly share the news of one of his lifelong dreams. He broke down each of the strains and showcased the products for fans and cannabis-users alike.