The adidas Crazy BYW Gets Backed by Kamaiyah, Buddy and Trae Young In Latest Ad Campaign

We’ve all felt rejection at some point in our lives, and for those that haven’t, well, be prepared because it’s coming! However, it’s what you do with the adversity that really determines your character, and adidas Originals linked with three rising influencers in the game — two MCs and one budding NBA rookie — to show the crazy things you can accomplish from minor setbacks.

The new “Rejection Fuels Crazy” campaign features the aforementioned rappers, Buddy and Kamaiyah both repping for the West Coast, joining with 20-year-old Atlanta Hawks point guard Trae Young to show how overcoming rejection helps push you to the next step. Of course, the three rookies in their respective fields are stepping in style with the new Crazy BYW collection debuting for fall, which includes the Crazy BYW, Crazy BYW II and Crazy BYW X silhouettes. All six options in the latest Boost You Wear set offer something different, both in design and overall features, but you can’t really go wrong with any of these.

Pick up the adidas Originals Crazy BYW sneakers out of the “Rejection Fuels Crazy” campaign right now online, but check out Buddy, Kamaiyah and Trae Young showing off the shoes in better detail below: