Akon is contemplating running for president in 2020.

“I’ve been thinking about running for 2020 very seriously,” he recently told Newsweek. “But I didn’t want to just do it because I feel like I want to continue doing what I’m doing and hope that builds me enough momentum [for people] to say, ‘You know what, if you run we’ll support you.’”

The vocalist turned-Akoin cryptocurrency founder, 45, clarified that Donald Trump and his administration’s hardline position on immigration has left him feeling anxious. In spite of the fact that Akon was born in America, he spent quite a bit of his early youth in Senegal, before moving back to New Jersey in grade school.

“I feel a lot more unsafe,” he said. “I feel unempowered. Honestly, I feel it’s gonna be a fight. I feel like I should be always prepared for the unexpected. I feel very uncomfortable.”

He continued, “And I feel a lot of Americans do; even some white Americans feel that way because they’re watching backlash of his decisions. It’s not what’s happening now, because it’s clear it’s creating a whole bunch of divide today. But I think tomorrow that impact is going to be so much more devastating.”

He likewise tended to how different things were under previous President Barack Obama, saying that he trusts things have gotten worse since Trump took office in January 2017.

“We really came a long way to get people to come together, and look at each other as humans, and work towards a common cause,” he told the magazine. “And now it seems like everything that was done is being undone, with gangs and race groups reemerging. It’s just horrible.”

The statements proceed with a line of reasoning that stretches out back to the Summer. In a meeting with Variety, he said he felt “personally disappointed” by Trump and reprimanded him and his organization for lack of empathy.

Saying that the present circumstance in America made him think about a keep running for office, he told the magazine, “I’m running for the presidency if I do it. My target is the bully.”