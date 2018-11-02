Words By: Manuel Portugal

The Brooklyn Nets have unveiled their Biggie-inspired “Spread Love” uniforms to be worn during the 2018-19 season for a total of 19 games.

The all-black, ‘sicker than yo average’ designs have a camo strip along the sides of the jersey with a customized “BED-STUY” mark above the jersey’s tag. The design for the jersey comes from renowned graffiti artist Eric Haze.

“Love them. Love the design,” said Nets’s shooting guard, Caris LeVert. “Very Brooklyn-esque. I’m not a huge jersey guy in the first place, but those are dope.”

Nets’ small forward, DeMarre Carroll explained how much the design means to the city of Brooklyn.

“It’s great. I think it’s great not only for the organization but it’s great for the city of Brooklyn. To pay homage to somebody who means so much to Brooklyn and put Brooklyn on the map. When you say Brooklyn, you think of Biggie. Hopefully, these jerseys can bring a rich diversity and unity to the fans and the organization.” He said.

The Brooklyn Nets will debut the uniform on Saturday, November 17th, when they play the Los Angeles Clippers.