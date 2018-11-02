A few after reports surfaced suggesting that J.T. will be released from prison in December, it would seem that the City Girls are hoping to keep up their melodic energy. On Wednesday (Oct. 31), the rap duo’s Instagram account posted both the cover and release date for the Miami rappers’ debut album, Girl Code.

The collection, which fills in as the follow-up to their Period mixtape, will be discharged on Nov. 16. “G I R L C O D E Nov. 16 The Album Dropping,” the IG caption reads.

The cover art shows Yung Miami and J.T. both laying on a bed in an all-white outfit. The words, “Girl ‘City Girls’ Code” is placed right on the top in bold red letters.

Taking into account that J.T. handed herself over for fraudulent credit card charges this past July, it’s safe to assume that they recorded a lot of music beforehand.

The Quality Control Music signees have made it their obligation to consistently release new music. Last Friday (Oct. 26), City Girls released the visual to “Not Ya Main,” from their mixtape. The music video sees J.T. what’s more, Yung Miami carrying on with their best life on a relaxed shoreline setting.

Aside from announcing their new album and being consistent, the rap tandem released Point Blank Period, on Aug. 30. The 22-minute documentary shows exclusive behind-the-scenes footage of their rise to fame up until JT’s prison sentence. A piece of that popularity included being highlighted on Drake’s Scorpion track, “In My Feelings,” which was declared as the Most Streamed Song of 2018 Summer by Spotify.