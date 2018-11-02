The Charles L. Blockson Afro-American Collection at Temple University is now the home of some pieces of Hip-Hop history. The University is now the owner of a dozen handwritten documents and two pieces of jewelry from the late Tupac Shakur.

Temple boasts the Blockson Collection as one of the leading facilities for research of the culture that is rooted in African descent. The pieces that once belonged to Tupac were a donation from the Goldin Auctions of Runnemede. The company has a history of dealings with pieces of the Tupac collection and contributed to Blockson due to their stature and reputation of working with items of the sort.

“This is a significant, contemporary addition to our already impressive collection of music items, ranging from African instruments to material from John Coltrane, Grover Washington Jr. and Natalie Hinderas. We are thrilled,” said Diane Turner, curator of Blockson Collection.

The jewelry donated was a medallion that was dented by a bullet during the late rapper’s 1995 shooting.

