Words By: Manuel Portugal

Throughout the year’s fans have seen rappers show off their expensive jewelry collections, but there’s something special about Juicy J’s ice.

In a recent interview with GQ, the Three 6 Mafia rapper showed off his pieces and detailed how Jay-Z inspired the platinum.

“It was mainly Jay Z that really inspired me,” Juicy says. “I started seeing all the diamonds and the platinum things he was wearing [and I was like] I gotta get me some platinum I got to give me a platinum watch. He would always say ‘man you gotta be wearing platinum you can’t be wearing no silver.'”

Juicy showed off pieces special to him. He had two Taylor Gang chains that were given to him by Wiz Khalifa, a Hypnotize Minds chain from the 90s and a ring from his stepfather that holds special value to him.

As Juicy J once said, “All this ice I’m just livin’ the life.” Indeed, we see you.