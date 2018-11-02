When Kanye West decided to stop talking politics many believed it was because he was getting ready to sell something or because something he already was selling, like his sneakers, wasn’t doing well enough. TMZ reports Ye and the team around him have stated the sales on his latest sneaker was strong despite it still being available.

The latest sneaker in West’s line of Adidas, the Yeezy Mauve 700, didn’t fly from retailers as some previous releases and prompted the belief that Ye’s mouth finally caught up to him. Sources close to the Chicago rapper state that just isn’t true and actually more shoes sold this time than in the past. The report also states that more shoes were made for this run, while TMZ adds in the Yeezy brand is valued at over a billion dollars with the outlook looking promising.

For Ye, politics are still over, kind of. While he won’t speak on them after believing he was being used to push a political agenda that did not align with his own beliefs, he did donate money recently. In his hometown of Chicago, the mayoral candidate received over $100,000 from Kanye in support of her campaign. It was the second sum of cash given to the candidate since the launch of her campaign earlier this month.