Michael Jackson is talking from the dead as per the King of Pop’s dear companion and choreographer Kenny Ortega.

“Michael is here 24/7 . . . and always here whispering in my ear. I mean he is indelible, he is forever. He is alive in spirit with me always,” Ortega said at the 8th annual World of Choreography Awards.

Ortega arranged Jackson’s This Is It tour before he passed from a propofol overdose.

Jackson’s older sister, La Toya, has made comparable cases about the star since his passing.

She told Good Day New York in 2013 that security guards at their family’s Encino, Calif., estate heard tap dancing in the house.

“When he let me know, I stated, ‘You’re joking . . . Michael used to do that each Sunday for two hours.'”