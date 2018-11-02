Michael Jordan has made a multi-million investment in the Friends of the Children non-profit organization.

The program gives high risk children a mentor throughout the school year. The selected mentor will be with them from kindergarten all the way until they graduate.

“What stood out to me about Friends of the Children was that they employ and train their mentors and that they commit to every child for 12 and a half years,” Jordan said in an official press release. “That dedication is important to me. My mentors believed in me and taught me the power of perseverance. I want youth in Friends of the Children to see that they have that same potential.”

His gift will profit Friend of the Children’s objective of growing to 25 urban areas by 2025 with more particular spotlight being put on their work in Charlotte and Chicago. The org currently has areas in 15 urban communities over the US and UK.

“It’s not every day that you get a call that Michael Jordan—arguably the most famous athlete in the world— had heard about your organization and wanted to support it. We got that call,”said Friends of the Children CEO Terri Sorensen. “We are thrilled beyond measure for this generous gift and recognition for our lasting impact.”

This isn’t the first occasion when that MJ has helped Friends of the Children. This past May, he donated proceeds from his memorial “Last Shot” shirt release by Nike to the cause also.

Michael Jordan’s most recent gift will come from the proceeds of his forthcoming 10-part docuseries with ESPN Films and Netlfix, The Last Dance. The series is planned to debut in 2019.