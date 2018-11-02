Maybe it’s the comfort of walking on foam footwear. Then again, maybe it’s the fact that everyone and their moms streamed beerbongs & bentleys this past summer. Whatever the reasoning, Post Malone just dropped a collaboration with Crocs that did so well it sold out in minutes. Yes, Crocs!

The “Dimitri Clog” is pretty fly if you consider yourself an ultimate fan. Those that attended Posty Fest will recognize the yellow baby devil motif from the advertisements making its way back into the design of the pattern, in addition to “Posty Co” motifs on the outer heels. Crocs also let Post Malone create his own custom Jibbitz to assist the appeal, including his infamous “Stay Away” upper eyebrow tattoo that makes for an official signature stamp. While most of his peers are doing sneaker collabs with the likes of Nike, adidas and PUMA, we’ve got to give it to young Posty for thinking outside the box — it looks like things benefited him very well on the lucrative side!

For now, all we can say is gawk over the “Dimitri Clog” below if you missed out on copping earlier, but don’t fret; Crocs is promising more Post Malone-branded footwear to arrive in December. Sign up for updates by clicking here.