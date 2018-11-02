Yeezy model and former Bad Girls Club star, Shannade Clermont, pled guilty to fraud after being arrested for going on a shopping binge with a dead man’s credit card, as indicated by The Blast.

The social media sensation was caught back in July after she accumulated at least $20,000 in charges on the records of a man she consented to meet with for sex on Jan. 31. The man was later discovered dead in his apartment, and police ruled his death as an overdose. They discovered drugs, a condom, his phone, and his wallet in the room where he died.

A concierge additionally told agents he saw Clermont hours before the man’s body was found, using the fake name, “Audrey.” She supposedly used cash to pay her rent, phone bill, flights, and make online purchases “of thousands of dollars of clothing and other merchandise.”

Clermont was arraigned on three felony counts, including wire fraud, access device fraud, and aggravated identity fraud. As per her plea deal, if she pled guilty to wire fraud the other two charges would be dropped. “This case demonstrates that in reality, those who commit debit card fraud will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law,” U.S. attorney Geoffrey S. Berman said in court on Thursday.

Shannade Clermont is scheduled to be sentenced on Feb. 13 and faces up to 20 years in a government jail for wire fraud. Clermont will probably be made to pay back compensation of up to $55,000.

In the meantime, she’ll continue to live her best life with her sister on Instagram.