DeMarcus Cousins made every NBA fan in the world mad unless the Warriors are your squad. When he signed with Golden State this past summer on a one-year veteran minimum. He has yet to play but is continuing to prepare to join the rest of the Monstars at some point this season. Dubs head coach Steve Kerr has confirmed what many fans believed, this is only a one year experience, The Mercury News in the Bay reports.

“We made no bones about it when we signed him. This is a 1-year deal and we’re not going to have money to sign him next year so we’d like to help him win a championship and sign a great contract somewhere else. That’s the reality,” Kerr shared.

The Warriors are strapped for cash with their superstar core in the offseason and must make sure to bring Klay Thompson back into the fold, which would leave Boogie Cousins as the odd man out. Many surrounding the NBA believed that Boogie agreed to this one-year buy-in for injury recovery and then the ability to cash in on his performance in the offseason, likely with a championship to his name.

This week the Warriors met with Boogie’s former team the New Orleans Pelicans and Anthony Davis detailed he would welcome the star Center back if that was an option.

“He will be a free agent next year. Hopefully, down the line we can reconnect,” AD told ESPN. The Pelicans lost that matchup in a 131-121 shootout. Meanwhile, the Warriors are taking turns individually throwing up ridiculous stat lines against the rest of the NBA.