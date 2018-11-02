The animal advocacy group, PETA, linked up with Styles P for a campaign to promote plant-based diets. For the battle, or, in other words, World Vegan Month starts, PETA (People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals), travels to the Brooklyn-based, Ghost-co-owned, Juices for Life vegan juice bar.

Talking on the advantages of adhering to plants, the Hip Hop vet giggles as he portrays the sudden points of interest of the eating routine. “A plant-based diet kinda makes your soul lighter,” he begins in the video. “I had a newfound respect for all life.”

Somewhere else in the video, Styles, who helped discovered Juices for Life with the end goal to give fresh fruits and vegetables to low-income neighborhoods, sets the record straight that he’s not down for the mistreatment of animals. Especially after surviving the trenches of Yonkers.

“Coming from a poor community and [as] a brown man, I fully understand mistreatment,” says Styles, who dropped off his Beloved joint project with Dave East last month. “It kinda made me have a deeper understanding for the animals.”

It is in light of that compassion that Styles is hoping to advance PETA’s message of Love Is Love.

Look at Styles P’s new PETA video for yourself underneath.