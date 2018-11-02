The last thing that Tekashi 6ix9ine needs is to be involved in any type of beef. Just a week after having his probation extended and sidestepping prison time, the “FEFE” rapper is the focus of police again for potentially being in the center of a new war between east and west coast groups.

Last week security for the controversial rapper was in an altercation at a Manhattan restaurant at what was supposed to be a meeting between 6ix9ine and Elliot Grainge. After not being immediately granted entry to the restaurant, an altercation occurred resulting in a shooting of one of 6ix9ine’s bodyguards. Now, TMZ reports, law enforcement is afraid the issue could escalate over the rooted issue of how 6ix9ine should be managed as an artist.

Deputy Inspector Kathleen Walsh of the NYPD detailed the incident to be incited by 6ix9ine’s team after the denied entry:

“These males came back a short time later and struck one of the private security guards over the head with a chair. This security guard produced a licensed handgun and fired two times, striking one of the individuals in the torso.”

The injured bodyguard and another of 6ix9ine’s men were charged with gang assault.