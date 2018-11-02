Two men have been arrested after a stabbing incident at Sony Music’s HQ in West London.

The Metropolitan Police says two men are being treated for non-life threatening injuries after being found with stab wounds at the scene in Derry Street, Kensington. Both men were arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm and later taken to hospital.

A spokesperson for Sony Music has said that the two men worked for the company’s catering team and were involved in a “violent altercation”.

A statement from the Metropolitan Police confirmed, “Police were called at approximately 11:00hrs on Friday, 2 November to reports of an incident on Derry Street, W8. Two men [no further details] were found suffering from stab injuries. They were both arrested at the scene on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm.”

No one else was charged in connection to the stabbing.