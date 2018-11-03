After switching from Def Jam to Island Records recently, Iggy Azalea announced Saturday (Nov. 3) that she and the label have gone separate ways, tweeting that she is “officially unsigned.”

Azalea, who released her Survive the Summer EP in August, seems to be happy AF. “Wild you spend so long trying to get IN a record deal…never thought I’d be so elated to be OUT of one. Now I’m free to release whatever kinda music I like, whenever I’d like woooo!”

Fans will still have to wait until next year for some new music. Iggy Azalea clarified that she’s not rushing to make any new music yet. “I don’t want to jump the gun and have some messy era aesthetically.”

Look at her tweets underneath.

I’m officially unsigned !!!!

😝🥂 Wild you spend so long trying to get IN a record deal… never thought I’d be so elated to be OUT of one. now I’m free to release whatever kinda music I like, whenever I’d like woooo! 😈😄💕🤮 — IGGY AZALEA (@IGGYAZALEA) November 3, 2018