Back in September we saw the latest capsule release from the adidas Originals x Pharrell Williams Solar Hu collab, and the new offering follows up on the East African influence, with a few more style nods in respect to Asian culture as well.

The fittingly-titled “Inspiration Pack” borrows from a global perspective, with a full set of apparel and sneakers highlighted by the fan-favorite adidas NMD Hu silhouette. The four colorways available for the shoe include “Black,” “White,” “Power Blue” and a standout “Clear Sky” iteration, each incorporating cultural keynotes from both cultures mentioned earlier. Africa comes into play with the patterns used in the apparel and on the inner lining of the footwear, and the Chinese characters on the upper in the shoe design is where you’ll find the Asian influence etched into the mix. Rell and the Three Stripes take us around the world with this wide-spanning collab, and we’re definitely here for the trip as per usual.

The Pharrell x adidas Solar Hu NMD “Inspiration Pack” drops this Saturday (November 10) online and at select retailers. Get a look at the eye-grabbing lookbook below: