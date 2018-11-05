Cardi B held the women down with her footwear collaboration with Steve Madden and now will look out for the sneakerheads in a new partnership with Reebok. Sole Collector details the new deal with Reebok will make Cardi one of the faces of the Astrek runner sneaker, part of the brands retro line.

“Cardi isn’t just a world-class entertainer. She’s a mother, a style icon, a pop culture magnet and—above all else—a fearless individual,” Reebok issued in a statement. “She’s broken every mold that superstars are supposed to fit into—and she’s reached the top by following nobody’s path but her own.”

Cardi B joins the team that is also supported by Lil Yachty, who recently pledged his allegiance to the Invasion of Privacy rapper in the midst of ongoing issues with other ladies in the game.

To show the first step in her partnership with Cardi B, Reebok has released a new campaign showing the rapper in the Reebok Aztrek in a white, black and red colorway. The sneaker is currently available on Reebok.com