Daniel Cormier wants to fight WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar in the octagon in 2019.

After beating heavyweight Derrick Lewis on Saturday, Cormier made history by becoming the first fighter in UFC history to defend two titles in different weight classes. Cormier’s technical ground assault on Lewis did not make for an exciting bout, but Cormier made up for this during his post-match interview with Joe Rogan, where he called out former Lesnar.

“Brock Lesnar, when you come bring that brand new WWE title, too,” Cormier said when asked about his potential foe and WWE Universal Champion. “I feel like being a WWE champion too. Let’s go, Brock. Bring that belt if you want to come to my house.”

“That could be the retirement fight for ol’ DC. That’s crazy, right? When you start to think about it,” Cormier said during the UFC 230 post-fight press conference. “Talk about having an opportunity to go out on an all-time high, headlining in Vegas against Brock Lesnar before I turn 40, two weeks before my birthday, have my biggest fight. Yeah, it’s crazy.”

The idea for Lesnar vs. Cormier started at UFC 226. After Cormier won the title, Lesnar entered the Octagon and shoved the newly crowned champion. While the match is not officially signed, it has been rumored for the first quarter of 2019 and would serve as Cormier’s retirement bout.